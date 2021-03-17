Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 23,238 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 347,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,505. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,050 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,248 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.