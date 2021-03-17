Insider Selling: Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Sells 531,025 Shares of Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) insider Scott McMillan sold 531,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.17 ($2.98), for a total value of A$2,212,781.18 ($1,580,557.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.16.

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides aviation services to tourism, resources, mining, education, government, corporate, and sporting sectors in Australia and internationally. The company also offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering to other airlines and clients.

