Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACM Research stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.04 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $2,528,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

