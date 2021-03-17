Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director Acquires 13,200 Shares of Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VICI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,400. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

