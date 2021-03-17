Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Vice Chairman Purchases 20,475 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
