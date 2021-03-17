Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Vice Chairman Purchases 20,475 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

