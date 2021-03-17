Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Director Buys 10,370 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GoHealth by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GoHealth by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

