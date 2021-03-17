Insider Buying: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Buys 28,571 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

