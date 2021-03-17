Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

