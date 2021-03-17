Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingevity by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

