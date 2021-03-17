Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s 5th Largest Position

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,343 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 6.9% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 175.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 103.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,658,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 1,348,706 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. 76,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827,303. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

