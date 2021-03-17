InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 241.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $202.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

