Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

