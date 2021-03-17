Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Thomas J. Fallon Sells 35,065 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Infinera stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Infinera by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

