Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($258.82) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €198.75 ($233.82).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €207.85 ($244.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €172.13 and a 200-day moving average of €151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

