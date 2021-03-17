Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,076,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,496,216 shares of company stock valued at $247,852,892 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

