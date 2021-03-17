Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells $362,470.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $362,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,912.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jared Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,787. The firm has a market cap of $320.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

