Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 5% Higher

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.50. 184,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 140,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Immatics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,525,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,631,000.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.