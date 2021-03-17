II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $610,810.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

II-VI stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,553. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

