IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.80

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.80 and traded as high as C$38.91. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$38.57, with a volume of 317,459 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

