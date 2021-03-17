IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

IBI Group (TSE:IBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial increased their price target on IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

IBG stock opened at C$9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.82. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

