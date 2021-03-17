IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBG. Laurentian increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.82.

IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

