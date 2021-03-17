HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $47.91 million and $11.73 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,835.53 or 0.99679184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00036694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00395978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00295896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.38 or 0.00762971 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001995 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034476 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

