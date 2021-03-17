Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. CIBC reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:H traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.87. 4,671,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.73 and a 52-week high of C$30.57. The company has a market cap of C$17.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

