Hxro Price Up 0% Over Last Week (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $72.75 million and $6.56 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

