Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Down 31.7% in February

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.