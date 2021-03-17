HSBC Upgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to “Hold”

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DTCWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

