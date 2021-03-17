Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.36 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.10), with a volume of 10,704,589 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of £106.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

