Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.76 million.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common stock opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$6.44.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

