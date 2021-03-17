Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.20. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

