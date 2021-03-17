HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook Sells 3,366 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HTBI stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $402.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

