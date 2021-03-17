Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $171.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.90 million to $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $162.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $671.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,204. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

