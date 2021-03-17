Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Roberts S. Childs Sells 870 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total value of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85).

LON HSX opened at GBX 856.80 ($11.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 935.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 936.58. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

