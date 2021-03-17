Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.00. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

HINOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

