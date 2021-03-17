HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PS. Barrington Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Pluralsight stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

