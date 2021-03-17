HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.