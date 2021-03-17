HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 333 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 104,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $371.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $402.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.86 and a 200-day moving average of $342.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

