HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

