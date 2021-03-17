HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $17,833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,972,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

NYSE:BYD opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.