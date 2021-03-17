HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $2,696,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

