Highlander Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $277.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $354.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.56.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

