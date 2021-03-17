Highlander Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

