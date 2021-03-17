Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 11th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.10% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:HSDT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

