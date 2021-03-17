Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.