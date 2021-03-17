Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 360,142 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 139,589.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 360,142 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $1,576,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,868 shares of company stock valued at $77,372,050. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,419.60 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

