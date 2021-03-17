Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $20.53 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

