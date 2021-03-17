Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $31.32 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 91,982.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 103,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 690,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,429 shares of company stock worth $3,871,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

