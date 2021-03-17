Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1,316.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.34% of National Instruments worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in National Instruments by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

