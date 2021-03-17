Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 590,200 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19,673,333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

