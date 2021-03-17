Head to Head Survey: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) vs. BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BioLineRx alerts:

17.5% of BioLineRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioLineRx and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx N/A -96.27% -55.87% LifeVantage 5.29% 45.39% 24.01%

Volatility and Risk

BioLineRx has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioLineRx and LifeVantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLineRx presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 520.92%. Given BioLineRx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioLineRx is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLineRx and LifeVantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx N/A N/A -$25.45 million ($2.55) -1.20 LifeVantage $232.91 million 0.58 $11.55 million $0.86 11.01

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than BioLineRx. BioLineRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LifeVantage beats BioLineRx on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 for solid tumors. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hevel Modi'in, Israel.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.