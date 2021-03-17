Head-To-Head Review: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) versus Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lombard Medical has a beta of 6.12, indicating that its stock price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lombard Medical and Abiomed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abiomed $840.88 million 16.60 $203.01 million $4.74 65.12

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Abiomed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A Abiomed 25.89% 15.34% 13.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lombard Medical and Abiomed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Abiomed 1 2 3 0 2.33

Abiomed has a consensus target price of $300.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Summary

Abiomed beats Lombard Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; and Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure, cloud-based, and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella XR Sheath, a sheath designed to expand and recoil to all for ease of use upon insertion of an Impella heart pump and minimize the size of the arteriotomy; Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

